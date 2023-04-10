An In-Depth Look at Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s (ABR) Stock Performance

The stock of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has seen a -7.22% decrease in the past week, with a -24.45% drop in the past month, and a -22.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for ABR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.26% for ABR stock, with a simple moving average of -23.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is 7.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABR is 1.92.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ABR is 167.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% of that float. On April 10, 2023, ABR’s average trading volume was 3.23M shares.

ABR) stock’s latest price update

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.65 compared to its previous closing price of 10.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ABR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on April 25th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABR, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

ABR Trading at -21.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -18.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABR fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.37. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. saw -19.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABR starting from KAUFMAN IVAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.43 back on Mar 13. After this action, KAUFMAN IVAN now owns 1,168,277 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., valued at $124,280 using the latest closing price.

Green William C, the Director of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., purchase 4,200 shares at $12.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Green William C is holding 138,905 shares at $54,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABR

Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.