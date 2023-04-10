American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is $1.50, which is $1.35 above the current market price. The public float for AREB is 16.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AREB on April 10, 2023 was 489.81K shares.

AREB stock's latest price update

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)’s stock price has increased by 9.78 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AREB’s Market Performance

AREB’s stock has fallen by -5.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.63% and a quarterly drop of -38.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.83% for American Rebel Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.27% for AREB stock, with a simple moving average of -63.46% for the last 200 days.

AREB Trading at -23.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.99%, as shares sank -17.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB fell by -5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1520. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -23.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-335.56 for the present operating margin

+17.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at -618.04. Equity return is now at value -191.90, with -117.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.