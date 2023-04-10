Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV)’s stock price has increased by 0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 2.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.05% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Right Now?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABEV is 1.08.

The public float for ABEV is 4.41B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABEV on April 10, 2023 was 25.06M shares.

ABEV’s Market Performance

ABEV’s stock has seen a -1.05% decrease for the week, with a 7.98% rise in the past month and a 7.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for Ambev S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.07% for ABEV stock, with a simple moving average of 2.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEV

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABEV, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

ABEV Trading at 8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw 4.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.