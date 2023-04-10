Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.42 compared to its previous closing price of 5.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/22 that Altus Power Secures $600 Million Solar Panel Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Right Now?

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMPS is $10.29, which is $5.64 above the current market price. The public float for AMPS is 68.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.32% of that float. The average trading volume for AMPS on April 10, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

AMPS’s Market Performance

AMPS’s stock has seen a -11.22% decrease for the week, with a -30.99% drop in the past month and a -30.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.75% for Altus Power Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.97% for AMPS stock, with a simple moving average of -40.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMPS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPS reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for AMPS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMPS, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

AMPS Trading at -26.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -28.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPS fell by -12.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, Altus Power Inc. saw -25.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPS starting from Savino Anthony, who sale 4,725 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Feb 16. After this action, Savino Anthony now owns 3,871,708 shares of Altus Power Inc., valued at $34,965 using the latest closing price.

Weber Dustin, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Altus Power Inc., sale 4,470 shares at $7.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Weber Dustin is holding 2,009,568 shares at $33,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.82 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altus Power Inc. stands at +54.37. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.