Alto Ingredients Inc.’s (ALTO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, ALTO stock has gone down by -7.43%, with a monthly decline of -52.92% and a quarterly plunge of -50.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.08% for Alto Ingredients Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.89% for ALTO stock, with a simple moving average of -60.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) by analysts is $7.00, which is $5.63 above the current market price. The public float for ALTO is 70.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.15% of that float. On April 10, 2023, the average trading volume of ALTO was 914.70K shares.

ALTO) stock’s latest price update

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.52 compared to its previous closing price of 1.42. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALTO Trading at -46.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -51.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTO fell by -7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6160. In addition, Alto Ingredients Inc. saw -52.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTO starting from NATHAN GILBERT E, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Mar 17. After this action, NATHAN GILBERT E now owns 573,909 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc., valued at $17,100 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Alto Ingredients Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 563,909 shares at $18,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.87 for the present operating margin

-3.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alto Ingredients Inc. stands at -3.11. The total capital return value is set at -19.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.45. Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.07. Total debt to assets is 17.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.