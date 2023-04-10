Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) by analysts is $247.93, which is $36.93 above the current market price. The public float for ALNY is 122.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.04% of that float. On April 10, 2023, the average trading volume of ALNY was 812.68K shares.

ALNY) stock’s latest price update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY)’s stock price has increased by 5.06 compared to its previous closing price of 200.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that Alnylam Stock Rockets 50% as Trial Results Raise Hope for a Blockbuster

ALNY’s Market Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has seen a 8.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.81% gain in the past month and a -6.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for ALNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.34% for ALNY stock, with a simple moving average of 4.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALNY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ALNY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALNY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $243 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALNY reach a price target of $310. The rating they have provided for ALNY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ALNY, setting the target price at $222 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

ALNY Trading at 3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNY rose by +8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.46. In addition, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -11.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNY starting from Garg Pushkal, who sale 18,072 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Mar 03. After this action, Garg Pushkal now owns 4,345 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $3,614,400 using the latest closing price.

Tanguler Tolga, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,424 shares at $232.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Tanguler Tolga is holding 0 shares at $794,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.68 for the present operating margin

+83.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -109.04. The total capital return value is set at -30.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.