Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Stock Faces 3.39% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has gone up by 3.30% for the week, with a -20.70% drop in the past month and a -17.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.96% for ZUMZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.98% for ZUMZ stock, with a simple moving average of -22.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is above average at 16.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) is $21.00, which is $2.54 above the current market price. The public float for ZUMZ is 15.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZUMZ on April 07, 2023 was 438.88K shares.

ZUMZ) stock’s latest price update

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ)’s stock price has increased by 0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 18.31. but the company has seen a 3.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUMZ

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZUMZ reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for ZUMZ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

ZUMZ Trading at -18.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -18.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUMZ rose by +3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.63. In addition, Zumiez Inc. saw -15.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.46 for the present operating margin

+31.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zumiez Inc. stands at +2.19. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.32. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 62.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.44. Total debt to assets is 30.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.