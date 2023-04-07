Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) has seen a 4.15% increase in the past week, with a 6.91% gain in the past month, and a 28.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for ZG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.19% for ZG stock, with a simple moving average of 20.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ZG is at 1.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZG is $50.15, which is $5.38 above the current market price. The public float for ZG is 213.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.77% of that float. The average trading volume for ZG on April 07, 2023 was 578.02K shares.

ZG) stock’s latest price update

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG)’s stock price has increased by 2.59 compared to its previous closing price of 42.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/03/21 that Bed Bath & Beyond Surges: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of ZG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $48 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZG reach a price target of $61, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for ZG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ZG, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

ZG Trading at 3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZG rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.62. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw 40.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZG starting from Samuelson Errol G, who sale 4,185 shares at the price of $42.95 back on Mar 27. After this action, Samuelson Errol G now owns 162,165 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $179,732 using the latest closing price.

Wacksman Jeremy, the Chief Operating Officer of Zillow Group Inc., sale 15,492 shares at $46.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Wacksman Jeremy is holding 26,166 shares at $727,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+82.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -4.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.34. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Zillow Group Inc. (ZG), the company’s capital structure generated 41.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.41. Total debt to assets is 28.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.