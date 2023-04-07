Yelp Inc. (YELP) Stock Sees a1.24 Increase

In the past week, YELP stock has gone up by 3.37%, with a monthly gain of 3.96% and a quarterly surge of 9.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Yelp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.97% for YELP stock, with a simple moving average of -1.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is 62.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YELP is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Yelp Inc. (YELP) is $35.56, which is $5.76 above the current market price. The public float for YELP is 66.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% of that float. On April 07, 2023, YELP’s average trading volume was 555.98K shares.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP)’s stock price has increased by 1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 30.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/10/23 that Yelp Revenue Tops Estimates Despite Softer Ad Market

Analysts’ Opinion of YELP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YELP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for YELP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for YELP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YELP reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for YELP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to YELP, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

YELP Trading at 1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YELP rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.89. In addition, Yelp Inc. saw 13.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YELP starting from Eaton Sam, who sale 7,121 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Mar 21. After this action, Eaton Sam now owns 237,190 shares of Yelp Inc., valued at $213,630 using the latest closing price.

Eaton Sam, the Chief Technology Officer of Yelp Inc., sale 12,153 shares at $30.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Eaton Sam is holding 226,647 shares at $367,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+85.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yelp Inc. stands at +3.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.34. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Yelp Inc. (YELP), the company’s capital structure generated 17.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.10. Total debt to assets is 12.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yelp Inc. (YELP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.