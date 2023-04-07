Workiva Inc. (WK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK)’s stock price has increased by 0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 96.38. but the company has seen a -2.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WK is 1.16.

The public float for WK is 45.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% of that float. On April 07, 2023, WK’s average trading volume was 383.10K shares.

WK’s Market Performance

WK stock saw an increase of -2.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.31% and a quarterly increase of 19.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for Workiva Inc. (WK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.74% for WK stock, with a simple moving average of 23.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $101 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WK reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for WK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to WK, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

WK Trading at 5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WK fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.09. In addition, Workiva Inc. saw 15.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WK starting from Klindt Jill, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $90.20 back on Mar 08. After this action, Klindt Jill now owns 84,399 shares of Workiva Inc., valued at $1,353,000 using the latest closing price.

CROW MICHAEL M, the Director of Workiva Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $90.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that CROW MICHAEL M is holding 14,943 shares at $360,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.39 for the present operating margin

+75.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workiva Inc. stands at -16.91. The total capital return value is set at -22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.10.

Based on Workiva Inc. (WK), the company’s capital structure generated 6,237.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.42. Total debt to assets is 45.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6,133.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Workiva Inc. (WK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.