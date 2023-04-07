Woodward Inc. (WWD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) is 33.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WWD is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Woodward Inc. (WWD) is $104.33, which is $11.82 above the current market price. The public float for WWD is 59.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On April 07, 2023, WWD’s average trading volume was 357.70K shares.

Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 95.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/26/21 that Boeing Stock and Aerospace Peers Hit Turbulence With New Covid Variant B.1.1.529

WWD’s Market Performance

Woodward Inc. (WWD) has seen a -5.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.38% decline in the past month and a -6.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for WWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.82% for WWD stock, with a simple moving average of -2.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for WWD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WWD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $120 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Alembic Global Advisors, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWD reach a price target of $127, previously predicting the price at $111. The rating they have provided for WWD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

WWD Trading at -6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWD fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.88. In addition, Woodward Inc. saw -3.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWD starting from Blankenship Charles P, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $97.61 back on Feb 24. After this action, Blankenship Charles P now owns 49,523 shares of Woodward Inc., valued at $48,805 using the latest closing price.

BHALLA RAJEEV, the Director of Woodward Inc., purchase 484 shares at $103.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that BHALLA RAJEEV is holding 919 shares at $49,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.78 for the present operating margin

+22.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Woodward Inc. stands at +7.21. The total capital return value is set at 2.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.14. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Woodward Inc. (WWD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.71. Total debt to assets is 21.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Woodward Inc. (WWD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.