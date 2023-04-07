Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC)’s stock price has increased by 1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 70.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) is above average at 8.88x. The 36-month beta value for WTFC is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WTFC is $92.83, which is $30.2 above than the current price. The public float for WTFC is 59.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume of WTFC on April 07, 2023 was 593.65K shares.

WTFC’s Market Performance

WTFC stock saw a decrease of -1.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.35% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.99% for Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.09% for WTFC stock, with a simple moving average of -17.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTFC stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for WTFC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WTFC in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $108 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

WTFC Trading at -15.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -13.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTFC fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.77. In addition, Wintrust Financial Corporation saw -15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTFC starting from HACKETT H PATRICK JR, who purchase 7,100 shares at the price of $73.31 back on Mar 13. After this action, HACKETT H PATRICK JR now owns 47,173 shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation, valued at $520,501 using the latest closing price.

STOEHR DAVID L, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Wintrust Financial Corporation, sale 3,297 shares at $90.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that STOEHR DAVID L is holding 14,728 shares at $299,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wintrust Financial Corporation stands at +22.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.83. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC), the company’s capital structure generated 75.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.90. Total debt to assets is 6.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.