Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW)’s stock price has increased by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 236.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) is above average at 24.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) is $267.76, which is $32.8 above the current market price. The public float for WTW is 105.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WTW on April 07, 2023 was 547.82K shares.

WTW’s Market Performance

WTW’s stock has seen a 3.38% increase for the week, with a -0.98% drop in the past month and a -3.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.38% for WTW stock, with a simple moving average of 5.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WTW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $290 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTW reach a price target of $260. The rating they have provided for WTW stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to WTW, setting the target price at $303 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

WTW Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTW rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.11. In addition, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company saw -3.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTW starting from Gebauer Julie Jarecke, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $232.38 back on Apr 03. After this action, Gebauer Julie Jarecke now owns 82,312 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, valued at $580,941 using the latest closing price.

Gebauer Julie Jarecke, the Head of Health, Wealth &Career of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, sale 2,500 shares at $233.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Gebauer Julie Jarecke is holding 82,550 shares at $583,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.77 for the present operating margin

+76.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stands at +11.82. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.34. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW), the company’s capital structure generated 54.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.41. Total debt to assets is 17.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.