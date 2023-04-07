What Recent Market Trends Mean for Qudian Inc.’s (QD) Stock

The stock of Qudian Inc. (QD) has seen a 1.72% increase in the past week, with a -3.28% drop in the past month, and a 8.26% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for QD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.11% for QD stock, with a simple moving average of 12.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QD is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QD is $7.21, which is -$0.08 below the current price. The public float for QD is 176.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QD on April 07, 2023 was 864.77K shares.

QD) stock’s latest price update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD)’s stock price has increased by 0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 1.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QD Trading at -2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1655. In addition, Qudian Inc. saw 23.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qudian Inc. (QD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.