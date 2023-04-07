What Recent Market Trends Mean for Photronics Inc.’s (PLAB) Stock

The stock of Photronics Inc. (PLAB) has gone down by -6.00% for the week, with a -10.91% drop in the past month and a -8.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.01% for PLAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.43% for PLAB stock, with a simple moving average of -15.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is above average at 8.58x. The 36-month beta value for PLAB is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PLAB is $24.50, which is $9.15 above than the current price. The public float for PLAB is 59.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. The average trading volume of PLAB on April 07, 2023 was 583.65K shares.

PLAB) stock’s latest price update

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 15.45. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/30/22 that Photronics Stock Set for Biggest Drop in 14 Years. Blame the Outlook.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLAB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $21 based on the research report published on April 11th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAB reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for PLAB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PLAB, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

PLAB Trading at -11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAB fell by -6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.32. In addition, Photronics Inc. saw -8.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAB starting from TYSON MITCHELL G, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $17.33 back on Jan 03. After this action, TYSON MITCHELL G now owns 56,379 shares of Photronics Inc., valued at $34,660 using the latest closing price.

TYSON MITCHELL G, the Director of Photronics Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $18.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that TYSON MITCHELL G is holding 58,379 shares at $37,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+35.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Photronics Inc. stands at +14.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.33. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Photronics Inc. (PLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 5.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 3.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Photronics Inc. (PLAB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.