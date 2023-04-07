What Recent Market Trends Mean for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s (MAN) Stock

In the past week, MAN stock has gone down by -3.89%, with a monthly decline of -7.05% and a quarterly plunge of -9.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for ManpowerGroup Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.39% for MAN stock, with a simple moving average of -2.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is 11.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAN is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) is $85.80, which is $9.17 above the current market price. The public float for MAN is 50.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On April 07, 2023, MAN’s average trading volume was 310.43K shares.

MAN) stock’s latest price update

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 78.96. However, the company has experienced a -3.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAN

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAN reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for MAN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to MAN, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

MAN Trading at -7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAN fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.74. In addition, ManpowerGroup Inc. saw -6.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAN starting from MONDANO DONALD O, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $85.50 back on Feb 23. After this action, MONDANO DONALD O now owns 5,440 shares of ManpowerGroup Inc., valued at $213,750 using the latest closing price.

PAYNE ULICE JR, the Director of ManpowerGroup Inc., sale 780 shares at $89.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that PAYNE ULICE JR is holding 9,720 shares at $69,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.33 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for ManpowerGroup Inc. stands at +1.89. The total capital return value is set at 16.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.62. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN), the company’s capital structure generated 55.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.70. Total debt to assets is 14.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 2.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.