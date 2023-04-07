What Recent Market Trends Mean for DaVita Inc.’s (DVA) Stock

In the past week, DVA stock has gone up by 3.89%, with a monthly gain of 3.89% and a quarterly surge of 5.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for DaVita Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.00% for DVA stock, with a simple moving average of 0.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is 14.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DVA is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DVA is 87.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. On April 07, 2023, DVA’s average trading volume was 659.86K shares.

DVA) stock’s latest price update

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 82.94. However, the company has experienced a 3.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that DaVita Stock Plummets Most Since 2000 on Outlook Cut

Analysts’ Opinion of DVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DVA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DVA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $72 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVA reach a price target of $74, previously predicting the price at $117. The rating they have provided for DVA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to DVA, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

DVA Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +10.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVA rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.18. In addition, DaVita Inc. saw 10.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVA starting from BERG CHARLES, who sale 1,431 shares at the price of $75.13 back on Mar 09. After this action, BERG CHARLES now owns 15,733 shares of DaVita Inc., valued at $107,513 using the latest closing price.

BERG CHARLES, the Director of DaVita Inc., sale 735 shares at $81.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that BERG CHARLES is holding 17,164 shares at $60,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+22.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for DaVita Inc. stands at +4.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value 83.20, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on DaVita Inc. (DVA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,659.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.32. Total debt to assets is 66.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,571.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DaVita Inc. (DVA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.