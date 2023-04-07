Waters Corporation (WAT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Waters Corporation (WAT) has seen a -1.53% decrease in the past week, with a -3.17% drop in the past month, and a -13.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for WAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.31% for WAT stock, with a simple moving average of -6.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is above average at 25.55x. The 36-month beta value for WAT is also noteworthy at 0.86.

The public float for WAT is 58.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. The average trading volume of WAT on April 07, 2023 was 372.94K shares.

WAT) stock’s latest price update

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 302.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.53% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WAT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WAT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $350 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAT reach a price target of $345. The rating they have provided for WAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to WAT, setting the target price at $349 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

WAT Trading at -5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAT fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $303.53. In addition, Waters Corporation saw -12.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAT starting from VERGNANO MARK P, who purchase 3,185 shares at the price of $313.32 back on Feb 28. After this action, VERGNANO MARK P now owns 3,557 shares of Waters Corporation, valued at $997,927 using the latest closing price.

CONARD EDWARD, the Director of Waters Corporation, sale 1,059 shares at $334.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that CONARD EDWARD is holding 74,224 shares at $354,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+57.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waters Corporation stands at +23.81. The total capital return value is set at 42.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.10. Equity return is now at value 170.90, with 22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Waters Corporation (WAT), the company’s capital structure generated 329.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.73. Total debt to assets is 50.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 314.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Waters Corporation (WAT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.