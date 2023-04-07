W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) by analysts is $717.58, which is $71.24 above the current market price. The public float for GWW is 45.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of GWW was 298.54K shares.

GWW) stock’s latest price update

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 646.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.13% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GWW’s Market Performance

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) has seen a -4.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.39% decline in the past month and a 19.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for GWW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.68% for GWW stock, with a simple moving average of 12.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWW stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GWW by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GWW in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $679 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GWW reach a price target of $630. The rating they have provided for GWW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

GWW Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWW fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $670.61. In addition, W.W. Grainger Inc. saw 15.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWW starting from Merriwether Deidra C, who sale 4,623 shares at the price of $664.66 back on Mar 15. After this action, Merriwether Deidra C now owns 7,605 shares of W.W. Grainger Inc., valued at $3,072,722 using the latest closing price.

Macpherson Donald G, the Chairman and CEO of W.W. Grainger Inc., sale 49,121 shares at $694.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Macpherson Donald G is holding 80,240 shares at $34,107,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.55 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for W.W. Grainger Inc. stands at +10.16. The total capital return value is set at 42.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.19. Equity return is now at value 68.50, with 21.50 for asset returns.

Based on W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW), the company’s capital structure generated 110.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.58. Total debt to assets is 35.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 2.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.