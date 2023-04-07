Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI)’s stock price has increased by 2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 3.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is $10.00, which is $6.05 above the current market price. The public float for VUZI is 59.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VUZI on April 07, 2023 was 931.18K shares.

VUZI’s Market Performance

The stock of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has seen a 0.51% increase in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a 12.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.95% for VUZI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.31% for VUZI stock, with a simple moving average of -30.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VUZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VUZI stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for VUZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VUZI in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $15 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VUZI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 17th of the previous year.

VUZI Trading at -11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw 8.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VUZI starting from Travers Paul J, who purchase 2,557 shares at the price of $3.87 back on Mar 14. After this action, Travers Paul J now owns 2,830,170 shares of Vuzix Corporation, valued at $9,895 using the latest closing price.

Travers Paul J, the President and CEO of Vuzix Corporation, purchase 2,600 shares at $3.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Travers Paul J is holding 2,827,613 shares at $9,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-355.69 for the present operating margin

-2.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -344.41. The total capital return value is set at -32.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.20. Equity return is now at value -31.90, with -29.30 for asset returns.

Based on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.81. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.