VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) by analysts is $12.90, which is $4.18 above the current market price. The public float for VZIO is 55.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of VZIO was 400.90K shares.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO)’s stock price has increased by 3.97 compared to its previous closing price of 8.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/27/21 that This New Stock Can Ride the Boom in Streaming

VZIO’s Market Performance

VZIO’s stock has risen by 5.90% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.86% and a quarterly rise of 26.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.49% for VIZIO Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.12% for VZIO stock, with a simple moving average of -3.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZIO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VZIO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for VZIO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VZIO reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for VZIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to VZIO, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

VZIO Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZIO rose by +5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.15. In addition, VIZIO Holding Corp. saw 23.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZIO starting from Townsend Adam R., who sale 19,933 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Nov 15. After this action, Townsend Adam R. now owns 491,486 shares of VIZIO Holding Corp., valued at $219,721 using the latest closing price.

Townsend Adam R., the Chief Financial Officer of VIZIO Holding Corp., sale 67 shares at $11.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Townsend Adam R. is holding 510,419 shares at $744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+16.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for VIZIO Holding Corp. stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 1.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.11. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.