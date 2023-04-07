Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRDN is 1.00.

The public float for VRDN is 39.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.01% of that float. On April 07, 2023, VRDN’s average trading volume was 582.98K shares.

VRDN) stock’s latest price update

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN)’s stock price has increased by 1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 24.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VRDN’s Market Performance

VRDN’s stock has risen by 1.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.78% and a quarterly drop of -7.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.77% for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.80% for VRDN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRDN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VRDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRDN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $49 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRDN reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for VRDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to VRDN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

VRDN Trading at -18.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -13.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRDN rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.50. In addition, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. saw -13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRDN starting from Myers Scott Dunseth, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $29.15 back on Mar 13. After this action, Myers Scott Dunseth now owns 255,500 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., valued at $160,324 using the latest closing price.

Meisner Lara, the General Counsel and Secretary of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., sale 29,971 shares at $29.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Meisner Lara is holding 0 shares at $871,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7579.23 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stands at -7329.23. Equity return is now at value -84.80, with -42.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.