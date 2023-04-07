Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VNOM is 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VNOM is $36.86, which is $6.94 above the current price. The public float for VNOM is 61.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNOM on April 07, 2023 was 394.00K shares.

VNOM stock's latest price update

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM)’s stock price has increased by 0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 29.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VNOM’s Market Performance

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) has experienced a 7.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.29% rise in the past month, and a 3.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for VNOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.15% for VNOM stock, with a simple moving average of -0.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNOM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for VNOM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VNOM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $39 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2022.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNOM reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for VNOM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to VNOM, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

VNOM Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNOM rose by +7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.97. In addition, Viper Energy Partners LP saw -5.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNOM starting from Hu Frank C., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $27.50 back on Mar 20. After this action, Hu Frank C. now owns 5,907 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP, valued at $55,000 using the latest closing price.

Armour Spencer D III, the Director of Viper Energy Partners LP, purchase 4,000 shares at $26.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Armour Spencer D III is holding 36,124 shares at $105,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+77.81 for the present operating margin

+78.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viper Energy Partners LP stands at +18.14. The total capital return value is set at 22.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.64. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), the company’s capital structure generated 83.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.54. Total debt to assets is 19.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.