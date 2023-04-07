Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 29.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) Right Now?

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) is $33.80, which is $4.86 above the current market price. The public float for VCTR is 62.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VCTR on April 07, 2023 was 342.40K shares.

VCTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) has seen a -0.03% decrease in the past week, with a -11.57% drop in the past month, and a 6.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for VCTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.76% for VCTR stock, with a simple moving average of 1.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCTR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VCTR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VCTR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCTR reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for VCTR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

VCTR Trading at -6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCTR fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.50. In addition, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. saw 7.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCTR starting from Cliff Kelly Stevenson, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $33.13 back on Feb 23. After this action, Cliff Kelly Stevenson now owns 431,422 shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc., valued at $414,125 using the latest closing price.

Brown David Craig, the Chairman and CEO of Victory Capital Holdings Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $26.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Brown David Craig is holding 2,228,137 shares at $538,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.45 for the present operating margin

+76.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. stands at +32.12. The total capital return value is set at 18.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR), the company’s capital structure generated 92.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.05. Total debt to assets is 38.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.