Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRNT is 1.01.

The public float for VRNT is 63.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. On April 07, 2023, VRNT’s average trading volume was 425.44K shares.

VRNT) stock’s latest price update

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 37.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/10/21 that Wells Fargo, Zscaler, Dave & Buster’s: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

VRNT’s Market Performance

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) has experienced a 3.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.31% drop in the past month, and a 3.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for VRNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.30% for VRNT stock, with a simple moving average of -5.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VRNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VRNT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNT reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for VRNT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to VRNT, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

VRNT Trading at -1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNT rose by +3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.55. In addition, Verint Systems Inc. saw 1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNT starting from Nottenburg Richard N, who sale 500 shares at the price of $37.30 back on Apr 05. After this action, Nottenburg Richard N now owns 4,334 shares of Verint Systems Inc., valued at $18,650 using the latest closing price.

MORIAH ELAN, the President of Verint Systems Inc., sale 31,728 shares at $37.39 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that MORIAH ELAN is holding 86,028 shares at $1,186,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNT

Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.