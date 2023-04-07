Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Stock Experiences -8.75% Monthly Change

The stock of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has gone up by 5.24% for the week, with a -8.75% drop in the past month and a -6.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.16% for VCYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.07% for VCYT stock, with a simple moving average of -6.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VCYT is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VCYT is 71.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VCYT on April 07, 2023 was 729.01K shares.

VCYT) stock’s latest price update

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT)’s stock price has increased by 0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 21.49. However, the company has seen a 5.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCYT

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCYT reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for VCYT stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to VCYT, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

VCYT Trading at -9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.08. In addition, Veracyte Inc. saw -8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from EASTHAM KARIN, who sale 18,750 shares at the price of $22.78 back on Mar 16. After this action, EASTHAM KARIN now owns 23,451 shares of Veracyte Inc., valued at $427,044 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Bonnie H, the Director of Veracyte Inc., sale 34,000 shares at $22.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Anderson Bonnie H is holding 53,967 shares at $773,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.