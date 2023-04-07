Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UROY is $5.24, The public float for UROY is 81.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UROY on April 07, 2023 was 591.28K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UROY) stock’s latest price update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY)’s stock price has increased by 1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 1.99. however, the company has experienced a -7.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UROY’s Market Performance

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) has seen a -7.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.64% decline in the past month and a -12.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for UROY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.62% for UROY stock, with a simple moving average of -18.97% for the last 200 days.

UROY Trading at -14.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UROY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UROY fell by -7.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0800. In addition, Uranium Royalty Corp. saw -15.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UROY

The total capital return value is set at -4.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.36.

Based on Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY), the company’s capital structure generated 7.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.33. Total debt to assets is 7.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 275.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.