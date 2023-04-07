Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 118.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) by analysts is $32.00, which is $13.31 above the current market price. The public float for UPBD is 49.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.76% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of UPBD was 532.32K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UPBD) stock’s latest price update

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 23.26. however, the company has experienced a -0.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UPBD’s Market Performance

UPBD’s stock has fallen by -0.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.65% and a quarterly drop of -2.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.85% for Upbound Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.26% for UPBD stock, with a simple moving average of -3.20% for the last 200 days.

UPBD Trading at -11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -12.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPBD fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.74. In addition, Upbound Group Inc. saw 2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UPBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.14 for the present operating margin

+30.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upbound Group Inc. stands at +0.29. The total capital return value is set at 13.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.57. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD), the company’s capital structure generated 318.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.12. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 297.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.