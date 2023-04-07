Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is above average at 13.99x. The 36-month beta value for UHS is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UHS is $143.19, which is $13.3 above than the current price. The public float for UHS is 61.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. The average trading volume of UHS on April 07, 2023 was 633.32K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UHS) stock’s latest price update

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 128.70. However, the company has experienced a 2.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/26/22 that Universal Health Services Stock Sinks on Weak Earnings. Blame Covid-19 for a Worker Shortage.

UHS’s Market Performance

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has seen a 2.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.16% gain in the past month and a -14.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for UHS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.45% for UHS stock, with a simple moving average of 7.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UHS

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UHS reach a price target of $167, previously predicting the price at $113. The rating they have provided for UHS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to UHS, setting the target price at $154 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

UHS Trading at -4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHS rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.05. In addition, Universal Health Services Inc. saw -9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHS starting from Gibbs Lawrence S., who sale 793 shares at the price of $122.31 back on Mar 07. After this action, Gibbs Lawrence S. now owns 2,230 shares of Universal Health Services Inc., valued at $96,992 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs Lawrence S., the Director of Universal Health Services Inc., sale 1,568 shares at $128.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Gibbs Lawrence S. is holding 3,023 shares at $201,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.92 for the present operating margin

+7.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Health Services Inc. stands at +5.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS), the company’s capital structure generated 89.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.10. Total debt to assets is 37.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.