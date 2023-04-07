Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s (RS) Stock

In the past week, RS stock has gone down by -3.61%, with a monthly decline of -6.83% and a quarterly surge of 16.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.25% for RS stock, with a simple moving average of 17.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) Right Now?

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88.

The average price predicted for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) by analysts is $261.75, which is $21.28 above the current market price. The public float for RS is 58.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of RS was 561.26K shares.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 243.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.61% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $231 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RS reach a price target of $201, previously predicting the price at $218. The rating they have provided for RS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to RS, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

RS Trading at -0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RS fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.36. In addition, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. saw 19.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RS starting from Mollins Sean Michael, who sale 4,750 shares at the price of $263.87 back on Mar 03. After this action, Mollins Sean Michael now owns 16,930 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., valued at $1,253,382 using the latest closing price.

Ajemyan Arthur, the SVP, CFO of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., sale 1,640 shares at $246.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Ajemyan Arthur is holding 13,028 shares at $404,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.73 for the present operating margin

+29.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. stands at +10.81. The total capital return value is set at 29.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.60. Equity return is now at value 26.90, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Based on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS), the company’s capital structure generated 26.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.84. Total debt to assets is 17.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.