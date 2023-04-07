Understanding the 1.63% Volatility Levels of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s (NMR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has gone up by 0.80% for the week, with a -6.88% drop in the past month and a 1.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.63% for NMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.37% for NMR stock, with a simple moving average of 3.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) is above average at 13.44x. The 36-month beta value for NMR is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NMR is $4.33, which is -$0.41 below than the current price. The public float for NMR is 2.80B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume of NMR on April 07, 2023 was 918.90K shares.

NMR) stock’s latest price update

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.79. However, the company has seen a 0.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NMR Trading at -4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares sank -6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. saw 1.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc., valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, the 10% Owner of Nomura Holdings Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA is holding 327,499 shares at $39,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.22 for the present operating margin

+75.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. stands at +8.97. The total capital return value is set at 0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.30. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), the company’s capital structure generated 798.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.87. Total debt to assets is 53.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 301.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.