UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, UMH stock has gone up by 4.82%, with a monthly decline of -3.55% and a quarterly plunge of -3.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for UMH Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.74% for UMH stock, with a simple moving average of -11.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE: UMH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) is $19.50, which is $4.77 above the current market price. The public float for UMH is 51.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UMH on April 07, 2023 was 397.01K shares.

UMH) stock’s latest price update

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE: UMH)’s stock price has increased by 1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 14.95. However, the company has seen a 4.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMH stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for UMH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UMH in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $19 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UMH reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for UMH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 19th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to UMH, setting the target price at $27.50 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

UMH Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMH rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.53. In addition, UMH Properties Inc. saw -5.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMH starting from LANDY DANIEL O., who purchase 1,900 shares at the price of $17.42 back on Mar 20. After this action, LANDY DANIEL O. now owns 24,670 shares of UMH Properties Inc., valued at $33,089 using the latest closing price.

HIRSCH MATTHEW I, the Director of UMH Properties Inc., purchase 375 shares at $14.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that HIRSCH MATTHEW I is holding 40,505 shares at $5,332 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.93 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for UMH Properties Inc. stands at -2.48. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.41. Equity return is now at value -11.80, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on UMH Properties Inc. (UMH), the company’s capital structure generated 139.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.23. Total debt to assets is 56.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.