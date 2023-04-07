Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) is $7.50, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for TPC is 41.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPC on April 07, 2023 was 311.77K shares.

TPC) stock’s latest price update

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC)’s stock price has increased by 0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 5.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TPC’s Market Performance

TPC’s stock has fallen by -3.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -33.60% and a quarterly drop of -26.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.97% for Tutor Perini Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.80% for TPC stock, with a simple moving average of -24.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TPC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $17 based on the research report published on February 28th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPC reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for TPC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 05th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to TPC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

TPC Trading at -26.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -31.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPC fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.31. In addition, Tutor Perini Corporation saw -23.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPC starting from TUTOR RONALD N, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $10.25 back on Jun 06. After this action, TUTOR RONALD N now owns 3,343,305 shares of Tutor Perini Corporation, valued at $512,500 using the latest closing price.

TUTOR RONALD N, the Chairman & CEO of Tutor Perini Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $9.56 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that TUTOR RONALD N is holding 3,393,305 shares at $478,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.40 for the present operating margin

+0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tutor Perini Corporation stands at -5.54. The total capital return value is set at -7.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.30. Equity return is now at value -13.60, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC), the company’s capital structure generated 69.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.17. Total debt to assets is 22.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.