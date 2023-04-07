Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Stock Faces 5.25% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) has gone down by -7.26% for the week, with a -27.27% drop in the past month and a 14.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.53% for TNP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.83% for TNP stock, with a simple moving average of 6.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) is above average at 3.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) is $30.00, which is $12.24 above the current market price. The public float for TNP is 23.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNP on April 07, 2023 was 424.32K shares.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP)’s stock price has decreased by -3.00 compared to its previous closing price of 18.31. but the company has seen a -7.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for TNP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TNP, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

TNP Trading at -12.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -23.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNP fell by -7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.64. In addition, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited saw 4.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+33.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stands at +23.74. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.29. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP), the company’s capital structure generated 103.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.89. Total debt to assets is 47.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.