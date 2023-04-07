Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) has seen a -1.99% decrease in the past week, with a -13.40% drop in the past month, and a -29.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for TRMK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.80% for TRMK stock, with a simple moving average of -24.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK) Right Now?

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) is $27.80, which is $6.4 above the current market price. The public float for TRMK is 55.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRMK on April 07, 2023 was 351.67K shares.

TRMK) stock’s latest price update

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK)’s stock price has increased by 1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 23.80. However, the company has experienced a -1.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMK

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRMK reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for TRMK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to TRMK, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

TRMK Trading at -13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -9.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMK fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.20. In addition, Trustmark Corporation saw -30.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMK starting from Conerly Tracy T, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $28.24 back on Jan 27. After this action, Conerly Tracy T now owns 1,500 shares of Trustmark Corporation, valued at $42,360 using the latest closing price.

Eduardo Marcelo L, the Director of Trustmark Corporation, sale 780 shares at $31.92 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Eduardo Marcelo L is holding 4,729 shares at $24,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Trustmark Corporation stands at +9.11. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Trustmark Corporation (TRMK), the company’s capital structure generated 115.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.61. Total debt to assets is 9.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.