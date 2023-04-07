Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 11.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.36% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) is above average at 7.47x. The 36-month beta value for TGI is also noteworthy at 2.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TGI is $13.22, which is $1.9 above than the current price. The public float for TGI is 63.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.36% of that float. The average trading volume of TGI on April 07, 2023 was 986.96K shares.

TGI’s Market Performance

TGI stock saw a decrease of -4.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.63% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.25% for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.69% for TGI stock, with a simple moving average of -5.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TGI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $11 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for TGI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TGI, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

TGI Trading at -6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGI fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.01. In addition, Triumph Group Inc. saw 4.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGI starting from Keating Neal J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.93 back on Mar 13. After this action, Keating Neal J now owns 29,933 shares of Triumph Group Inc., valued at $109,300 using the latest closing price.

Crowley Daniel J, the Chairman, President and CEO of Triumph Group Inc., purchase 6,018 shares at $11.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Crowley Daniel J is holding 694,959 shares at $66,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.26 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Triumph Group Inc. stands at -2.93. The total capital return value is set at 13.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.34. Equity return is now at value -12.90, with 5.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.