TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET)’s stock price has decreased by -0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 80.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) is above average at 14.49x. The 36-month beta value for TNET is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TNET is $83.50, which is $2.82 above than the current price. The public float for TNET is 58.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. The average trading volume of TNET on April 07, 2023 was 369.04K shares.

TNET’s Market Performance

The stock of TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) has seen a 1.71% increase in the past week, with a -5.41% drop in the past month, and a 15.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for TNET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.28% for TNET stock, with a simple moving average of 5.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNET stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TNET by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TNET in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $83 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNET reach a price target of $96, previously predicting the price at $89. The rating they have provided for TNET stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

TNET Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNET rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.22. In addition, TriNet Group Inc. saw 18.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNET starting from Goldfield Burton M., who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $75.73 back on Mar 24. After this action, Goldfield Burton M. now owns 187,399 shares of TriNet Group Inc., valued at $473,332 using the latest closing price.

Goldfield Burton M., the PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR of TriNet Group Inc., sale 6,250 shares at $84.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Goldfield Burton M. is holding 103,525 shares at $528,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+21.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for TriNet Group Inc. stands at +7.27. The total capital return value is set at 36.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.02. Equity return is now at value 46.10, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on TriNet Group Inc. (TNET), the company’s capital structure generated 71.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.60. Total debt to assets is 16.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.