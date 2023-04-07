TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 86.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 15 hours ago that BP’s Fuel Station Deal Meets Inconvenient Bid

Is It Worth Investing in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) Right Now?

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is $86.00, which is -$0.55 below the current market price. The public float for TA is 13.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TA on April 07, 2023 was 694.65K shares.

TA’s Market Performance

TA’s stock has seen a 0.28% increase for the week, with a 2.43% rise in the past month and a 95.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.52% for TravelCenters of America Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.33% for TA stock, with a simple moving average of 56.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TA stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TA in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $65 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TA reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for TA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TA, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

TA Trading at 18.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.52%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TA rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.52. In addition, TravelCenters of America Inc. saw 93.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.29 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for TravelCenters of America Inc. stands at +1.47. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.38. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA), the company’s capital structure generated 255.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.90. Total debt to assets is 53.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 241.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 68.20 and the total asset turnover is 2.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.