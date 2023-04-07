Trading Update: Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Stock Endures 2.80% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) has seen a -7.86% decrease in the past week, with a -11.87% drop in the past month, and a -1.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for HUBB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.92% for HUBB stock, with a simple moving average of -2.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) Right Now?

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HUBB is at 1.00.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for HUBB is 53.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume for HUBB on April 07, 2023 was 433.59K shares.

HUBB) stock’s latest price update

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 224.01. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUBB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUBB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $205 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUBB reach a price target of $225, previously predicting the price at $254. The rating they have provided for HUBB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to HUBB, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

HUBB Trading at -8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBB fell by -7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $236.44. In addition, Hubbell Incorporated saw -5.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBB starting from Bakker Gerben, who sale 9,350 shares at the price of $240.80 back on Feb 03. After this action, Bakker Gerben now owns 37,801 shares of Hubbell Incorporated, valued at $2,251,471 using the latest closing price.

Sperry William R, the Executive VP and CFO of Hubbell Incorporated, sale 18,878 shares at $239.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Sperry William R is holding 46,292 shares at $4,524,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBB

Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.