Trading Update: Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Stock Endures 2.56% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) has gone up by 2.72% for the week, with a -9.75% drop in the past month and a 1.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.56% for ESS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.88% for ESS stock, with a simple moving average of -11.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) Right Now?

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) by analysts is $239.19, which is $28.31 above the current market price. The public float for ESS is 63.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ESS was 545.62K shares.

ESS) stock’s latest price update

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS)’s stock price has increased by 0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 209.44. However, the company has experienced a 2.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/13/21 that Alibaba, Bitcoin, Exxon, Square: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of ESS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ESS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ESS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $208 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESS reach a price target of $267, previously predicting the price at $284. The rating they have provided for ESS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ESS, setting the target price at $226 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ESS Trading at -5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESS rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.07. In addition, Essex Property Trust Inc. saw -1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESS starting from Johnson Amal M, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $218.44 back on Dec 02. After this action, Johnson Amal M now owns 500 shares of Essex Property Trust Inc., valued at $109,220 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Amal M, the Director of Essex Property Trust Inc., purchase 500 shares at $218.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Johnson Amal M is holding 2,000 shares at $109,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.63 for the present operating margin

+34.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essex Property Trust Inc. stands at +25.41. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS), the company’s capital structure generated 105.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.32. Total debt to assets is 48.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.