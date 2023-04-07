Trading Update: CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Stock Endures 3.23% Monthly Volatility

The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) has gone down by -2.15% for the week, with a -6.00% drop in the past month and a 18.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.23% for CYBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.31% for CYBR stock, with a simple moving average of -2.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) by analysts is $175.46, which is $37.31 above the current market price. The public float for CYBR is 40.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.27% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CYBR was 413.22K shares.

CYBR) stock’s latest price update

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 140.43. However, the company has experienced a -2.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Analysts’ Opinion of CYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYBR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CYBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CYBR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $147 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYBR reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for CYBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to CYBR, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

CYBR Trading at -3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBR fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.19. In addition, CyberArk Software Ltd. saw 7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.39 for the present operating margin

+78.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for CyberArk Software Ltd. stands at -22.03. The total capital return value is set at -11.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.41. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR), the company’s capital structure generated 83.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.64. Total debt to assets is 31.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.