Titan International Inc. (TWI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is 3.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TWI is 2.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TWI is 58.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. On April 07, 2023, TWI’s average trading volume was 548.36K shares.

TWI) stock’s latest price update

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 9.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TWI’s Market Performance

TWI’s stock has fallen by -7.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.50% and a quarterly drop of -35.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.56% for Titan International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.95% for TWI stock, with a simple moving average of -32.40% for the last 200 days.

TWI Trading at -27.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -25.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWI fell by -7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.55. In addition, Titan International Inc. saw -37.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWI starting from TROYANOVICH MICHAEL G, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $15.10 back on Feb 10. After this action, TROYANOVICH MICHAEL G now owns 113,785 shares of Titan International Inc., valued at $604,080 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR MAURICE M JR, the Director of Titan International Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $15.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that TAYLOR MAURICE M JR is holding 592,968 shares at $3,087,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWI

Equity return is now at value 56.70, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Titan International Inc. (TWI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.