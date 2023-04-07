Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for TRI is 158.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of TRI was 453.52K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TRI) stock’s latest price update

Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 130.81. but the company has seen a 1.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TRI’s Market Performance

Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) has experienced a 1.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.56% rise in the past month, and a 13.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for TRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.70% for TRI stock, with a simple moving average of 15.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRI

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to TRI, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

TRI Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRI rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.54. In addition, Thomson Reuters Corporation saw 14.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.78 for the present operating margin

+26.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thomson Reuters Corporation stands at +20.99. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.41. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI), the company’s capital structure generated 42.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.60. Total debt to assets is 23.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.