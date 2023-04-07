The Volatility of Weave Communications Inc.’s (WEAV) Stock: A 10.32% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) has gone up by 10.32% for the week, with a 5.43% rise in the past month and a 19.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.03% for WEAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.21% for WEAV stock, with a simple moving average of 5.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) is $6.08, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for WEAV is 61.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On April 07, 2023, WEAV’s average trading volume was 165.91K shares.

WEAV) stock’s latest price update

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV)’s stock price has increased by 1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 5.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEAV stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for WEAV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WEAV in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on August 04th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to WEAV, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

WEAV Trading at 3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEAV rose by +10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.81. In addition, Weave Communications Inc. saw 14.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEAV starting from Taylor Alan, who purchase 783 shares at the price of $4.62 back on Feb 15. After this action, Taylor Alan now owns 370,691 shares of Weave Communications Inc., valued at $3,614 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Alan, the Chief Financial Officer of Weave Communications Inc., sale 556 shares at $5.43 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Taylor Alan is holding 285,637 shares at $3,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.97 for the present operating margin

+62.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weave Communications Inc. stands at -35.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.54. Equity return is now at value -54.60, with -23.00 for asset returns.

Based on Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.92. Total debt to assets is 35.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.