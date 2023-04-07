The Volatility of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.’s (TSLX) Stock: A -2.58% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) has gone down by -2.58% for the week, with a -6.79% drop in the past month and a -1.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.36% for TSLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.29% for TSLX stock, with a simple moving average of -3.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) is 12.75x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) is $21.17, which is $3.39 above the current market price. The public float for TSLX is 78.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On April 07, 2023, TSLX’s average trading volume was 493.23K shares.

TSLX) stock’s latest price update

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE: TSLX)’s stock price has increased by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 17.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.58% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/01/22 that A Bet on Bed Bath & Beyond Stock With Less Risk

Analysts’ Opinion of TSLX

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSLX reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for TSLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 16th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to TSLX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

TSLX Trading at -4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLX fell by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.64. In addition, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. saw 0.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLX starting from Doddy Hurley, who purchase 2,900 shares at the price of $17.51 back on Mar 13. After this action, Doddy Hurley now owns 15,241 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., valued at $50,779 using the latest closing price.

Graf Michael, the (1) of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $17.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Graf Michael is holding 3,500 shares at $26,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.42 for the present operating margin

+80.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. stands at +33.38. The total capital return value is set at 6.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04.

Based on Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX), the company’s capital structure generated 107.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.80. Total debt to assets is 50.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.