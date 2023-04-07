The Volatility of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s (BKCC) Stock: A 0.00% Ratio for the Week

The stock of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -9.21% drop in the past month, and a -6.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for BKCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.11% for BKCC stock, with a simple moving average of -8.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) is above average at 68.00x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BKCC is $4.25, which is $0.85 above than the current price. The public float for BKCC is 71.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume of BKCC on April 07, 2023 was 196.97K shares.

BKCC) stock’s latest price update

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC)’s stock price has increased by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 3.37.

BKCC Trading at -5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKCC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation saw -6.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BKCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.12 for the present operating margin

+79.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation stands at +5.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.72.

Based on BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC), the company’s capital structure generated 79.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.27. Total debt to assets is 42.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.