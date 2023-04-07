The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 20.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/10/22 that Vita Coco Sinks on Margin Worries. Its CEO Sees Reasons for Optimism.

Is It Worth Investing in The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) is above average at 150.58x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COCO is $20.00, which is -$2.11 below than the current price. The public float for COCO is 45.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. The average trading volume of COCO on April 07, 2023 was 244.77K shares.

COCO’s Market Performance

COCO’s stock has seen a 8.51% increase for the week, with a 26.02% rise in the past month and a 50.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for The Vita Coco Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.66% for COCO stock, with a simple moving average of 54.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCO stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for COCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COCO in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $25 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COCO reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for COCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to COCO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

COCO Trading at 25.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +17.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO rose by +8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.60. In addition, The Vita Coco Company Inc. saw 50.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Burth Jonathan, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $12.71 back on Dec 14. After this action, Burth Jonathan now owns 186,007 shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc., valued at $101,695 using the latest closing price.

Liran Ira, the Director of The Vita Coco Company Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $12.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Liran Ira is holding 685,252 shares at $121,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCO

Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.