The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MCS is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Marcus Corporation (MCS) is $21.00, which is $4.58 above the current market price. The public float for MCS is 23.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.19% of that float. On April 07, 2023, MCS’s average trading volume was 352.22K shares.

MCS) stock’s latest price update

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS)’s stock price has increased by 1.99 compared to its previous closing price of 16.10. However, the company has seen a 3.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MCS’s Market Performance

MCS’s stock has risen by 3.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.79% and a quarterly rise of 15.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for The Marcus Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.31% for MCS stock, with a simple moving average of 5.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MCS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCS reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for MCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MCS, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

MCS Trading at 5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCS rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.49. In addition, The Marcus Corporation saw 14.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCS starting from OLSON BRUCE J, who sale 3,451 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Dec 28. After this action, OLSON BRUCE J now owns 1,618 shares of The Marcus Corporation, valued at $48,324 using the latest closing price.

KISSINGER THOMAS F, the Sr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy of The Marcus Corporation, sale 12,500 shares at $17.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that KISSINGER THOMAS F is holding 95,848 shares at $221,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.45 for the present operating margin

+28.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Marcus Corporation stands at -1.77. The total capital return value is set at 1.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.39. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Marcus Corporation (MCS), the company’s capital structure generated 89.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.20. Total debt to assets is 38.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Marcus Corporation (MCS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.