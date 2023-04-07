The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 14.59. However, the company has seen a -12.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTW is 2.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MTW is 34.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTW on April 07, 2023 was 380.09K shares.

MTW’s Market Performance

MTW’s stock has seen a -12.83% decrease for the week, with a -26.57% drop in the past month and a 51.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for The Manitowoc Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.35% for MTW stock, with a simple moving average of 27.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MTW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MTW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $15 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTW reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for MTW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to MTW, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

MTW Trading at -9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -22.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTW fell by -12.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.57. In addition, The Manitowoc Company Inc. saw 58.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTW starting from BELEC ANNE E, who purchase 1,693 shares at the price of $14.40 back on Feb 02. After this action, BELEC ANNE E now owns 25,558 shares of The Manitowoc Company Inc., valued at $24,375 using the latest closing price.

Cooney Anne M, the Director of The Manitowoc Company Inc., purchase 2,776 shares at $9.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Cooney Anne M is holding 52,900 shares at $25,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.24 for the present operating margin

+18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Manitowoc Company Inc. stands at -6.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.10. Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW), the company’s capital structure generated 80.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.52. Total debt to assets is 26.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.