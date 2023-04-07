The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV)’s stock price has decreased by -3.35 compared to its previous closing price of 1.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Right Now?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66x compared to its average ratio,

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for LEV is 109.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.89% of that float. The average trading volume for LEV on April 07, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

LEV’s Market Performance

LEV stock saw a decrease of -1.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.72% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.69% for The Lion Electric Company (LEV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.85% for LEV stock, with a simple moving average of -44.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $7 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEV reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for LEV stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to LEV, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

LEV Trading at -21.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -20.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8965. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw -22.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.